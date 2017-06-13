Justin Moore Celebrates The Birth Of His First Son

"Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world, with our three beautiful daughters. But, we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby BOY now to add to our family," he wrote. "God has given us another wonderful gift, in him."

"God has given us another wonderful gift," he continued. "His name is Thomas South Moore, named after my late grandfather. We will call him South. His sisters are already obsessed with him, as we are all of them. Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations. Very much appreciated." See the photos and read the full post here.