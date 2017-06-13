Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, Diplo's Bedroom Skills

James Corden posed the question during a livestream event on Sunday, inviting her to rank them "from best to worst in bed. This is working on the notion that they're all good."

As a sidebar, Corden also recently asked Perry to extrapolate on her simmering feud with Taylor Swift. She's walked her comments backward and forwards several times since the interview--so maybe Katy should be wary about answering James's spiciest questions.

In any case, Perry demurred at first: "No! They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this [livestream]!" Finally, she caved. The definitive ranking of Katy Perry's exes in descending order of sexual prowess is: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, and Diplo bringing up the rear. Watch it here.