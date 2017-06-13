Obituary and Exodus Announce North American Tour

The groups previously touring Europe together with their Battle of the Bays trek last year and they will now be launching a leg in the U.S. and Canada this fall which will feature support from Power Trip and Dust Bolt.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 14th in Durham, NC at the Motorco Music Hall and will finish up on October 12th in El Paso, TX at Tricky Falls.



Battle of the Bays North American Tour Dates:

Sep 14 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Sep 15 Virginia Beach, VA Shakas Live

Sep 16 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

Sep 17 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

Sep 19 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sep 20 Worcester, MA The Palladium (Downstairs)

Sep 21 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

Sep 22 Quebec City, QC Imperial Ball

Sep 23 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

Sep 24 London, ON London Music Hall

Sep 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

Sep 27 Columbus, OH Park Street Saloon

Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center

Sep 29 Joliet, IL The Forge

Sep 30 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre

Oct 01 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

Oct 03 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

Oct 04 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

Oct 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

Oct 10 Tucson, AZ The Rock

Oct 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Oct 12 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls