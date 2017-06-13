Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Obituary and Exodus Announce North American Tour
06-13-2017
.
Exodus

Obituary and Exodus have announced that they are once again teaming up for a coheadlining tour and this time they will be invading North American audiences.

The groups previously touring Europe together with their Battle of the Bays trek last year and they will now be launching a leg in the U.S. and Canada this fall which will feature support from Power Trip and Dust Bolt.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 14th in Durham, NC at the Motorco Music Hall and will finish up on October 12th in El Paso, TX at Tricky Falls.

Battle of the Bays North American Tour Dates:
Sep 14 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
Sep 15 Virginia Beach, VA Shakas Live
Sep 16 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
Sep 17 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
Sep 19 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sep 20 Worcester, MA The Palladium (Downstairs)
Sep 21 Burlington, VT Higher Ground
Sep 22 Quebec City, QC Imperial Ball
Sep 23 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
Sep 24 London, ON London Music Hall
Sep 26 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
Sep 27 Columbus, OH Park Street Saloon
Sep 28 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center
Sep 29 Joliet, IL The Forge
Sep 30 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre
Oct 01 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room
Oct 03 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
Oct 04 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
Oct 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
Oct 10 Tucson, AZ The Rock
Oct 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Oct 12 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls

