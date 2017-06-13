|
Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne
.
Ozzy Osbourne took to social media last week and hinting that Ozzfest will return this year and the tease was followed by a confirmation about the official announcement. Ozzy revealed recently that longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde would be reuniting with him for his live appearance this year. Last Friday, Ozzy shared a photo on his Facebook page with the caption "Hey Zakk, should we do an #Ozzfest this year?". That post was followed by an event listing on the Ozzfest Facebook page declaring that the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Announcement" will be happening on July 10. From those clues it appears that the upcoming event will not be the traditional tour but will be similar to last year's stand alone festival at San Manuel Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California which featured Ozzfest on one day and Slipknot's Knotfest on the second.
Ozzy revealed recently that longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde would be reuniting with him for his live appearance this year. Last Friday, Ozzy shared a photo on his Facebook page with the caption "Hey Zakk, should we do an #Ozzfest this year?".
That post was followed by an event listing on the Ozzfest Facebook page declaring that the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Announcement" will be happening on July 10.
From those clues it appears that the upcoming event will not be the traditional tour but will be similar to last year's stand alone festival at San Manuel Amphitheater and Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California which featured Ozzfest on one day and Slipknot's Knotfest on the second.
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band
• Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face
• Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video
• Quiet Riot Stream First Single Featuring James Durbin
• Alter Bridge Announce Special Shows With Full Orchestra
• CKY Streaming New Song 'Head For A Breakdown'
• The Killers Debut New Song 'Run For Cover' Live
• Mastodon Extend Emperor Of Sand Tour Plans
• Obituary and Exodus Announce North American Tour
• Metallica Release 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video
• Hinder Stream New Song 'Remember Me' and Announce Album
• A Day To Remember Announces Self Help Festival Dates
• Tom DeLonge Reveals Stars For His 'Strange Times' Film
• The Head And The Heart Announce Fall Tour Dates
• Singled Out: Colossal Street Jam's Won't Last This Way
• Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks
• Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends
• Christina Grimmie's Family Mark Anniversary of Her Death
• 'American Idol' Auditions Details and Cities Announced
• DJ Khaled Recruits Son Son Asahd For 'Grateful' Cover
• Mary J. Blige Releases 'Strength of a Woman' Video
• Justin Moore Celebrates The Birth Of His First Son
• Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, Diplo's Bedroom Skills
• The Weeknd Releases Mysterious And Futuristic 'Secrets' Video
• Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' Surpasses A Billion Streams
• Christina Grimmie's Posthumous Album Streaming Online
• DJ Khaled Sets The Record Straight For 'Idiots'
• Taylor Swift's Back Catalog Added To Spotify
• Brett Eldredge Streams New Single 'Love Someone'
• Vince Staples Releases New Track 'Rain Came Down'
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.