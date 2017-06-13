Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends

The gathering of legendary female MCs seemed aimed to send a clear message: We were here first. During her performance of "Shether," images of Minaj in compromising poses and over-the-top outfits appeared on the projection screen. The collage also included old tweets and at least one image of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost. Nicki, you better watch yourself.

Lil Kim has dabbled in her own Nicki Minaj diss tracks: Her "Black Friday" from 2011 was "Shether" ahead of its time. See some photos and videos from the Summer Jam "Shether" performance here.