The Head And The Heart Announce Fall Tour Dates

The new run of dates kick off on September 21 at New York City's Central Park Summerstage. The band will be joined by The Shelters on the road, along with Grouplove at Red Rocks, Dr. Dog in Nashville and The Lone Bellow in New York.

For the fall tour, every fan who purchases an online ticket will receive the option for a physical or digital copy of the band's most recent release Signs of Light. Pre-sale tickets become available June 12 for fans on the band's mailing list. See all of the upcoming dates here.