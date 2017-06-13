The Weeknd Releases Mysterious And Futuristic 'Secrets' Video

In the clip, The Weeknd wanders around a hypermodern space like a dystopian Patrick Swayze in Ghost. He lurks around a giant modern structure, invisibly watching a woman wriggle on a piece of furniture.

He keeps an eye on the woman (a former love?) from stairwells, elevators, and balconies. The video's stunning cinematography updates the song's '80s vibe. Watch the new video here.