A$AP Ferg Releases Two New Tracks 'Nia Long' And 'Aw Yea'

The first track, produced by HighDefRazjah, deals with the rapper proclaiming he is the "realest" rapper since 2Pac and Biggie, while comparing a woman to actress Nia Long from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Boyz n the Hood.

The latter track features a collaboration with Lil Yachty and was produced by Maaly Raw. Ferg's upcoming record Still Striving still has no set release date. Listen to the two new track here.