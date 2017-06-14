Big Boi Streams New Track 'Chocolate' Featuring Trozc

The track is based on Troze's track "Chocolate (Milk Version)," which he released last year with Jessie Rose. If it sounds familiar, the song was featured in an iPhone 6 commercial in June of 2016.

The rapper already released the hard-hitting single "Kill Jill," featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, the catchy track "Mic Jack," with Adam Levine and "In the South" featuring Gucci Mane. Strream the new song here.