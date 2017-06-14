Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

"I can't do 'Despacito,'" Bieber told the crowd. "I don't even know it." The pop star is just a featured vocalist on a remix (albeit an extremely popular one) of the Luis Fonsi track, which also features Daddy Yankee.

But apparently, one fan was not pleased with that answer and threw a water bottle at the singer. Bieber dodged the projectile and simply said: "Don't throw things at me, please." Watch video here.