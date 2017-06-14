Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Five Finger Death Punch Address Latest Concert Disaster
06-14-2017
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch moved to reassure fans following a disastrous concert in Tilburg, Holland on Monday night (June 12) where frontman Ivan Moody grew so frustrated he told the crowd "This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch."

Video of Moody's outburst can been seen here. The band issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the incident and letting fans know that they plan to continue their currently announced tour plans.

They wrote: "Those who have followed 5FDP from the beginning can tell you there has always been an element of danger and unpredictability in our music and in our shows. That's rock 'n' roll.

"When you do over 150 shows in a year, you will inevitably have a few derailments, but the train always keeps on moving. [Monday] night in Tilburg was one of those instances, but as they say, you aren't a race car driver if you don't wreck a car or two.

"We can't wait to put on amazing shows [Wed] night at Nova Rock all the way to our just announced winter tour all over Europe. See you all on the race track...bring a helmet..."

More Five Finger Death Punch News

