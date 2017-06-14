Fleetwood Mac Stars Rock Classic With Kids Instruments

Using a variety of children's instruments, the lineup were celebrating news that Fallon's "The Tonight Dough" collaboration with Ben & Jerry's ice cream had surpassed the $1 million mark in funding support for SeriousFun's 30 camps and programs around the world.

Launched by actor Paul Newman in 1988, SeriousFun's camps for kids with serious illnesses have served more than 700,000 children and their family members in over forty countries to date. Watch the performance here.