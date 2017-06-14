Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'

"The idea of the song is that even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn't mean we don't want the same things in life and the same things for our kids in the future,"

The globe-trotting clip features Crow visiting Washington DC, The Kremlin and the Great Wall of China among other exotic locales. Watch the new music video here.