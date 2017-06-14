|
Gary Clark Jr. Guests On Sheryl Crow's 'Halfway There'
.
(Radio.com) Sheryl Crow has released the music video for her track "Halfway There" which features Gary Clark Jr. The song comes from Crow's "Be Myself" album. "The idea of the song is that even though you may drive a big Chevy truck and I drive my hybrid, or you may wear designer clothes and I wear ripped jeans, that doesn't mean we don't want the same things in life and the same things for our kids in the future," The globe-trotting clip features Crow visiting Washington DC, The Kremlin and the Great Wall of China among other exotic locales. Watch the new music video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
