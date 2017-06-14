Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

The show is narrated by Robert Redford and co-produced by White. The Nas and White collaboration was shot for the part of the program called American Epic Sessions, in which artists join forces in the studio.

White plays piano on the track while Nas raps. The rest of the episode addresses 1920s America, and how the growth of radio shaped the music of the times. While Nas' music is showcased, White and Nas also cover the 1920s blues standard 'On the Road Again." Read more here.