Kodak Black Seeks Legal Permission To Record with Ex-Cons

On Tuesday (June 13), the rapper's lawyer filed documents with a judge to clarify the parameters of his house arrest, TMZ reports. According to the documents, the rapper wants to know if he will be allowed to collaborate with other rappers who have a criminal history.

This is because the current conditions of Black's release state that he can't associate with known felons. Black has worked with Gucci Mane and Young Thug in the past. Both rappers have criminal backgrounds. Read more here.