Marty Friedman Announces North American Tour

The trek will feature support from Scale the Summit The Fine Constant and is scheduled to kick off on August 2nd in Philadelphia at The Foundry at the Fillmore and will conclude on the 28th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA.

Friedman will be releasing the new studio effort, entitled "Wall Of Sound", on August 4th and had the following to say about the supporting tour, "We're coming to you direct from Tokyo, to make you smile or make you cry, or even drag you up on stage with us. What's for sure is that we will definitely get your blood pumping."

He also provided these details about his backing band, "Kiyoshi is the most aggressive bassist on the planet. You will either fall in love with her, admire her skills or both. Jordan Ziff is an up-and-coming guitar superstar. The youngest of the select few who have played beside me in the band. Anup Sastry (on the first week of the USA tour) played drums on Inferno as well as Wall Of Sound, and is the most innovative young drummer I've ever seen. Chargeeee (on the remainder of the USA tour) has been my touring drummer for 8 years - he steals the show from me every night. He has an inhuman amount of energy."

Marty Friedman Wall Of Sound Tour Dates:

8/02 The Foundry at the Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

8/03 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

8/04 Highline Ballroom, New York, NY

8/05 Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

8/06 Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD

8/08 Grog Shop, Cleveland, OH

8/09 Diesel, Chesterfield, MI

8/10 Reggie's Rock Club, Chicago, IL

8/11 Studio B at the Skyway, Minneapolis, MN

8/12 Sokol Underground, Omaha, NE

8/13 Fubar, St, Louis, MO

8/16 Scout Bar, Houston, TX

8/17 The Rock Box, San Antonio, TX

8/18 Trees, Dallas, TX

8/19 Tower Theater, Oklahoma, OK

8/20 The Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

8/23 Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO

8/24 Launchpad, Albuquerque, NM

8/25 The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix, AZ

8/26 The Whisky, Los Angeles, CA

8/27 The Parish @ HOB, Anaheim, CA

8/28 Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA