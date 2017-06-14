Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark

The white enameled silver cross, edged in red, with a crown and the monogram of the reigning monarch carries the inscription "God and King." Instituted by Christian V in 1671, The Order of Dannebrog is an Order of Denmark originally designated for members of noble or royal rank.

Revised in 1808 and 1951, the Order is given to Danish citizens who have merited the special decoration for meritorious civil or military service, for a particular contribution to the arts, sciences or business life. or for those working for Danish interests. Read more here.