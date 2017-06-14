Queens of the Stone Age Go Old School To Tease New Album

Each channel is currently filled ear-grating static (you might want to turn your speakers down) along with various phrases, which could be song titles or might be gobbledygook: 'Mumbo Jumbo," '13," 'Tutti Frutti," 'Reclaim Everything," 'It's a 'Beautiful' Day in the U.S.A.," 'Askew," 'Gold Standard," 'Enteen," '1976 Evil," and 'All My Confusion Is Waving Goodbye," are among the cryptic phrases.

Viewers with the patience to sit the through the clips are rewarded with animated footage of blinking eyes, a ghost that fires lighting and a flickering match. The band's logo of a planet exploding is located on the bottom right of the frame. The design for the new QOTSA site was created by Boneface, who created the artwork for New Skin, the 2016 album by Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi's band CRX. Read more here.