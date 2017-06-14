|
Scotty McCreery Releases 'Five More Minutes' Video
.
(Radio.com) Scotty McCreery has released a personal new music video for latest single "Five More Minutes". The country star wrote the track as a tribute to his grandfathers in the weeks following the loss of his paternal grandfather. "I've said before that 'Five More Minutes' is my favorite song I've ever written, and I think this music video may be my favorite video yet," said McCreery. "This was the first time I had seen a lot of this home video footage. Having the chance to see both of my grandfathers again and to relive some of the experiences from my younger days brought both tears and smiles to my face. Just like the song, it brings back so many great memories. Jeff Ray did an incredible job of honing in on so many special moments from nearly 50 hours of home video footage. I'm very proud to share this with everyone." The country singer first debuted the song at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, where it earned a standing ovation and plenty of tears from the audience. Watch the new video here.
