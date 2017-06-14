Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor

Stone Sour performed at this year's Rock on the Range festival and Taylor did an interview at the event with Loudwire Nights where he discussed the timeline for Slipknot's next album.

He told the show that Slipknot fans can expect the band to begin work on their next studio effort in "Maybe another year and a half. There's nothing that says we probably won't get demos and stuff together … When the time comes, maybe in a year or so, we'll start putting together new music and we'll kinda see what happens."