The Black Dahlia Murder Plan Special Summer Slaughter Tour Set

The band will be playing the album from back to front to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Organizers of the touring festival have revealed the initial details for this year's trek.

Dying Fetus have been tapped as coheadliners and the lineup will also feature performances from The Faceless, Oceano, Slaughter To Prevail, Origin, Rings Of Saturn, Betraying The Martyrs and Lorna Shore.

Things are scheduled to kick off on July 27th in Reading, PA at Reverb and will run until August 26th with the final show taking place at the Agora Theatre And Ballroom in Cleveland, OH.

The Summer Slaughter Tour Dates:

7/27 - Reverb - Reading, PA

7/28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

7/29 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

7/30 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

8/02 - The International - Knoxville, TN

8/03 - The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

8/05 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

8/06 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

8/07 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

8/09 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

8/10 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

8/11 - City National Grove of Anaheim- Anaheim, CA

8/12 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

8/13 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8/15 - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall - Berkeley, CA

8/17 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

8/19 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

8/21 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

8/22 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

8/23 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

8/25 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

8/26 - Agora Theatre And Ballroom - Cleveland, OH