Van Morrison Added To Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Show

Nelson recently announced five September dates in addition to the earlier stops, beginning September 8 in Holmdel, NJ. For the September 10 engagement in Hershey, PA, Nelson recruited Van Morrison to join the lineup.

"I've been a huge fan of Van's for as long as I can remember. I'm thrilled to be with him on this incredible lineup in Hershey," Nelson said in a statement. The show marks Morrison's only scheduled East Coast performance in 2017. Read more here.