Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Lewis has been steadfast in his support for members of the United States Armed Forces and he continues that tradition with the new single, which was written by Marty Morgan, Luc Nyhus and Yasmine Van Wilt.

Aaron had this to say, "The first time I heard this song, I watched three battle-hardened special forces soldiers cry after hearing it. I knew it hit home and I knew it deserved to be heard." Stream the song via Spotify here.