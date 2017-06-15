Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The tour leg will be kicking off on July 13th in Abilene, TX at the Amnesia and is scheduled to conclude on July 30th with a show at the Lincoln Theater in Lincoln, NE.

Blacktop Mojo's Nathan Gillis had this to say about the trek, "We've made so many friends from all over the U.S. the past few years - We couldn't be more excited to take our live show to their doorsteps for the first time, and share that awesome energy that only rock and roll can offer."

Where The Wind Blows 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 - Amnesia - Abilene, TX

07/14 - Perch - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

07/15 - The Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ

07/16 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA

07/18 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

07/21 - Lost On Main - Chico, CA

07/22 - Old Warehouse - Yakima, WA

07/23 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

07/25 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

07/26 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

07/27 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

07/28 - Roadhouse - Idaho Falls, ID

07/30 - Lincoln Theater - Lincoln, NE