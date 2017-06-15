Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

The preview clip can be streamed here and frontman Jim Grey offered up some details for the new concept album: "We decided to create a concept album, but one that came from a more personal place: one that would facilitate our creative needs wherever the journey took us.

"The broader concept is based around the nature of art - of what it is that sparks creativity and inspiration, a celebration of what connects us as human beings, the shared space across our many differences.



"Taking in four separate chapters, each one is dedicated to an individual and their own personal journey and how they express themselves through art. "Each of these artists are reaching for something more in their lives, and while disconnected entirely from one another, they are united by that reach: for a better life, but also for something intangible."

Tracklisting:

1.Dream the Dead

2. Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)

3. The Hands are the Hardest

4. Love Conquers All

5. Songs for No One

6. Capulet

7. Fill My Heart

8. Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall

9. The Cannon's Mouth

10. Graves