Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters
06-15-2017
.
Carole King

Carole King's concert film 'Tapestry Live at Hyde Park' will be receiving a special cinematic screening at movie theaters across the U.S. on July 11th at 7:00 p.m.

The film features footage that was captured during the historic 2016 concert in London and the theatrical screening comes ahead of the CD and DVD release of the special show. We were sent the following details from Fathom Events:

65,000 fans attended 2016 British Summer Time Hyde Park - her first UK concert in 27 years - where she performed her iconic album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time. This special cinema event also includes star-studded appearances including Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny "Kootch" Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and includes several timeless Goffin/King compositions. Additionally, cinema audiences will enjoy an interview with King herself and special introduction by the iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon.

Highlights of the performance include King's daughter, Louise Goffin, joining her on "Where You Lead," King being accompanied by a recording of her younger self on "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," as well as a rocking performance of "I Feel the Earth Move" with Cassidy Janson and the London cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In addition to Tapestry, King performed several hits from her 60's partnership with Gerry Goffin and her solo career including "The Loco-Motion" and "Take Good Care of My Baby." Find more details here.

advertisement

Carole King Music, DVDs, Books and more

Carole King T-shirts and Posters

More Carole King News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters

Eagles, Carole King, George Lucas Lead Kennedy Center Honorees

Steven Tyler, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves Tribute Carole King


More Stories for Carole King

Carole King Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'

The Killers' Release New Song 'The Man'

Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again

Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates

Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video

Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album

Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance

Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

• more

Page Too News Stories
Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party

Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show

Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'

Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters

Singled Out: Alice Mary's Loving Game

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.