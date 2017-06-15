|
Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters
.
Carole King's concert film 'Tapestry Live at Hyde Park' will be receiving a special cinematic screening at movie theaters across the U.S. on July 11th at 7:00 p.m. The film features footage that was captured during the historic 2016 concert in London and the theatrical screening comes ahead of the CD and DVD release of the special show. We were sent the following details from Fathom Events: 65,000 fans attended 2016 British Summer Time Hyde Park - her first UK concert in 27 years - where she performed her iconic album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time. This special cinema event also includes star-studded appearances including Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny "Kootch" Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and includes several timeless Goffin/King compositions. Additionally, cinema audiences will enjoy an interview with King herself and special introduction by the iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon. Highlights of the performance include King's daughter, Louise Goffin, joining her on "Where You Lead," King being accompanied by a recording of her younger self on "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," as well as a rocking performance of "I Feel the Earth Move" with Cassidy Janson and the London cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In addition to Tapestry, King performed several hits from her 60's partnership with Gerry Goffin and her solo career including "The Loco-Motion" and "Take Good Care of My Baby." Find more details here.
