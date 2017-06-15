Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album

The band revealed that the new album will be entitled "Outside" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 8th via Nuclear Blast (via New Damage Records in Canada).

The 'Outsider' Q&A session with the group will be taking place will live on Tuesday, June 20th at 5pm BST via the official Nuclear Blast Facebook Page. Fans can get an early taste of what is to come with an online stream of the first single 'Absolute,' which features Devin Townsend, here.