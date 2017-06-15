Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video

The band filmed the new clip with director Corey Adam in Los Angeles and vocalist/drummer Sebastien Grainger shared the following comments, "When Corey Adams started talking to us about making this video he said he wanted it to be about how body builders would spend their last day on earth before the nuclear apocalypse.

"He also mentioned there would be a guy dressed as Rambo playing a machine gun like an electric guitar and a lady body builder pumping iron under water. He had us at hello." Watch the clip here.