Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

Townsend received the 2017 honor at the ceremony in London earlier this week. Previous recipients of the award include Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Queen's Brian May and Motorhead's Phil Campbell

Devin had this to say about the award and the new video clip, "Hey all! Well heck, I guess I won an award for being a guitar guy...sweet! All those years of social ineptitude has manifested in an ability to play 32nd notes. Take that, dad! ...to celebrate, we are doing a 'lyric video' for a track I had been encouraged to release when the album first came out, but decided to go with another one instead.

As it turns out, people seem to really like this song, so have at 'er! Here's a kind of rockin', kind of straightforward track from Transcendence called 'Offer Your Light', written essentially about trying to look at the positive amidst the ever increasing sea of neurosis-inducing bullsh*t the world keeps spewing at us. I'm in the beginning stages of writing new music now, and I hope this finds a home in your listening world for the next 4 minutes or so...best part is; there's no guitar solo! - Lots of love, Devin 'Riff Lord' Townsend (apparently!)" Watch the video here.