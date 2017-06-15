|
Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award
.
The Devin Townsend Project have released a new lyric video for their track "Offer Your Light" from their 2016 album "Transcendence" in celebration of the band's namesake receiving the Riff Lord award at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods event. Townsend received the 2017 honor at the ceremony in London earlier this week. Previous recipients of the award include Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Queen's Brian May and Motorhead's Phil Campbell Devin had this to say about the award and the new video clip, "Hey all! Well heck, I guess I won an award for being a guitar guy...sweet! All those years of social ineptitude has manifested in an ability to play 32nd notes. Take that, dad! ...to celebrate, we are doing a 'lyric video' for a track I had been encouraged to release when the album first came out, but decided to go with another one instead. As it turns out, people seem to really like this song, so have at 'er! Here's a kind of rockin', kind of straightforward track from Transcendence called 'Offer Your Light', written essentially about trying to look at the positive amidst the ever increasing sea of neurosis-inducing bullsh*t the world keeps spewing at us. I'm in the beginning stages of writing new music now, and I hope this finds a home in your listening world for the next 4 minutes or so...best part is; there's no guitar solo! - Lots of love, Devin 'Riff Lord' Townsend (apparently!)" Watch the video here.
Townsend received the 2017 honor at the ceremony in London earlier this week. Previous recipients of the award include Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Queen's Brian May and Motorhead's Phil Campbell
Devin had this to say about the award and the new video clip, "Hey all! Well heck, I guess I won an award for being a guitar guy...sweet! All those years of social ineptitude has manifested in an ability to play 32nd notes. Take that, dad! ...to celebrate, we are doing a 'lyric video' for a track I had been encouraged to release when the album first came out, but decided to go with another one instead.
As it turns out, people seem to really like this song, so have at 'er! Here's a kind of rockin', kind of straightforward track from Transcendence called 'Offer Your Light', written essentially about trying to look at the positive amidst the ever increasing sea of neurosis-inducing bullsh*t the world keeps spewing at us. I'm in the beginning stages of writing new music now, and I hope this finds a home in your listening world for the next 4 minutes or so...best part is; there's no guitar solo! - Lots of love, Devin 'Riff Lord' Townsend (apparently!)" Watch the video here.
• Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour
• Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'
• The Killers' Release New Song 'The Man'
• Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'
• Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again
• Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album
• Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album
• HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates
• Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video
• Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video
• Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album
• Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'
• Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance
• Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
• Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award
• Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season
• Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video
• Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'
• Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud
• Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special
• RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week
• Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party
• Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show
• Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'
• Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters
• Singled Out: Alice Mary's Loving Game
• Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking
• Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover
• Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request
• Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.