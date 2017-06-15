Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour
06-15-2017
.
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch are replacing singer Ivan Moody with Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext for the rest of their European tour following their frontman's latest concert meltdown earlier this week.

During the band's concert in Tilburg, Holland on Monday night (June 12) Moody reportedly missed the first songs of the performance and then later told the audience, "This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch."

The band's statement cites Moody's 'struggles with substance abuse' as the reason for replacing him. The singer had this to say, "I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge.

"It would not be fair to my bandmates or my fans to continue to perform in my current condition. One of the worst parts of addiction is the loneliness you feel, so having the support of my band and all the knuckleheads is what drives me. I am committed to getting better so I can get back out on stage as soon as possible."

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory issued this statement, "As a band, we are committed to supporting Ivan's road to recovery. We are as baffled and saddened as anyone to watch our brother continue to struggle. Almost everyone in the world knows someone who struggles with addiction, and can relate to how the self-destruction of someone they care about is very difficult to watch. Five Finger Death Punch has every intention of playing the dates we're committed to and beyond. The band is bigger than any one member."

Moody's replacement, Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext added, "It is a tremendous honor to share the stage with Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates. Today I am blessed with over 8 years of sobriety, so I can certainly empathize with Ivan's struggles. Not only do I feel a responsibility to deliver for the fans of Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates, but also to deliver for Ivan so he can get back to work as soon as he is healthy."

advertisement

Five Finger Death Punch Music, DVDs, Books and more

Five Finger Death Punch T-shirts and Posters

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Address Latest Concert Disaster

Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

Ivan Moody Addresses Reports He's Quitting Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Continued Tour Without Ivan Moody 2016 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Had Another Stage Meltdown 2016 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Hospitalized 2016 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Tricked Temp Singer Phil Labonte

Five Finger Death Punch Completing Tour Without Ivan Moody


More Stories for Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'

The Killers' Release New Song 'The Man'

Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again

Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates

Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video

Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album

Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance

Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

• more

Page Too News Stories
Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party

Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show

Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'

Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters

Singled Out: Alice Mary's Loving Game

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.