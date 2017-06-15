|
Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour
Five Finger Death Punch are replacing singer Ivan Moody with Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext for the rest of their European tour following their frontman's latest concert meltdown earlier this week. During the band's concert in Tilburg, Holland on Monday night (June 12) Moody reportedly missed the first songs of the performance and then later told the audience, "This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch." The band's statement cites Moody's 'struggles with substance abuse' as the reason for replacing him. The singer had this to say, "I am embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I have fallen off the wagon again. I was on shaky ground prior to our performance in Tilburg, and although a lot of the events of that show were out of my control, the shame of not delivering pushed me over the edge. "It would not be fair to my bandmates or my fans to continue to perform in my current condition. One of the worst parts of addiction is the loneliness you feel, so having the support of my band and all the knuckleheads is what drives me. I am committed to getting better so I can get back out on stage as soon as possible." Guitarist Zoltan Bathory issued this statement, "As a band, we are committed to supporting Ivan's road to recovery. We are as baffled and saddened as anyone to watch our brother continue to struggle. Almost everyone in the world knows someone who struggles with addiction, and can relate to how the self-destruction of someone they care about is very difficult to watch. Five Finger Death Punch has every intention of playing the dates we're committed to and beyond. The band is bigger than any one member." Moody's replacement, Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext added, "It is a tremendous honor to share the stage with Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates. Today I am blessed with over 8 years of sobriety, so I can certainly empathize with Ivan's struggles. Not only do I feel a responsibility to deliver for the fans of Five Finger Death Punch on these remaining dates, but also to deliver for Ivan so he can get back to work as soon as he is healthy."
