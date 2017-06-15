Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates
06-15-2017
.
HIM

North American fans will have opportunity to say goodbye the HIM this fall when the Finish band launch the U.S. and Canadian leg of their Bang & Whimper farewell tour.

The veteran band has decided to retire after 26 years and will be closing out their career with the final trek that will be kicking off on October 24th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finishing on November 17th in New York city at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Frontman Ville Valo had this to say, "After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you."

Bassist Mikko "Migé" Paananen adds, "At the end of 2017 we will be released into the wild. Before this event of great transformation, we would love to offer you one last chance to experience our live performances in His Majesty's service. It shall not be a weepfest, but a celebration of love metal in all its lovecraftian glory! See you there!"

Bang & Whimper Tour Dates:
10/24 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/26 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
10/28 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
10/29 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
11/02 Houston, TX House of Blues
11/03 Dallas, TX House of Blues
11/05 Orlando, FL House of Blues
11/06 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
11/07 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
11/09 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore
11/10 Chicago, IL House of Blues
11/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Toronto, ON Rebel
11/15 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
11/16 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/17 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

HIM Music
