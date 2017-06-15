Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party

Kaskade is following up last year's sold out Los Angeles Convention Center event by launching a beach party this year. The event will be called Sun Soaked and will be taking place in Long Beach, Ca on June 23rd.



"Playing at the Los Angeles Convention Center last year to nearly 25 thousand fans was one of those nights that I just can't get past. The connection with them that night was truly once-in-a-lifetime," said Kaskade.



He added: "For a full year, I've been bouncing around ideas about how to elevate this experience. There's not a bigger room in LA. So it's not about going bigger, it's about going better. In my experience, nothing beats a day at the beach... so dreaming up Sun Soaked was a natural progression. I'm moving this party to the beach and I expect it to be life changing. Or at the very least - you'll get a tan that day." Find more details here.