Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Mille Petrozza had the following comments about the new clip, "This video is a tribute to eighties slasher movie culture. We have kept this very simple and the idea is, to take you back on a trip to the eighties to celebrate the re-release of our first four albums. Enjoy!"

In addition to the thematic footage, the new video also features some classic 1980s era studio and live performance footage of the band during the era when the album was release. Watch the clip here.