Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'

The band also released an album trailer, which was directed by Liam Lynch, to reveal the album's title and a snippet of the record's first single, "Feet Don't Fail Me."

In the video, frontman Josh Homme and the band have to take a polygraph test where they try to deny the record's title. Villains was produced by Mark Ronson and does not have a release date as of yet. Watch the album preview video here.