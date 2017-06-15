|
Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'
.
(Radio.com) Queens of the Stone Age have announced the impending release of their seventh studio album, Villains. This will be the band's first LP since their 2013 "Like Clockwork." The band also released an album trailer, which was directed by Liam Lynch, to reveal the album's title and a snippet of the record's first single, "Feet Don't Fail Me." In the video, frontman Josh Homme and the band have to take a polygraph test where they try to deny the record's title. Villains was produced by Mark Ronson and does not have a release date as of yet. Watch the album preview video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
