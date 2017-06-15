RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

RaeLynn shared her excitement about the special with the following comments, "My performance on AT&T AUDIENCE Network was so much fun to shoot!"

"I love the way it has allowed me to connect with my fans. I am so excited for them to see live versions of a few of my favorite tracks from WildHorse!"

The special will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT via DIRECTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and the network has released a trailer that can be streamed here.