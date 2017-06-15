Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week
06-15-2017
.
RaeLynn

Country music star RaeLynn will be the focus of a television concert and interview special that will be broadcast this Friday (June 16th) on the AUDIENCE Network.

RaeLynn shared her excitement about the special with the following comments, "My performance on AT&T AUDIENCE Network was so much fun to shoot!"

"I love the way it has allowed me to connect with my fans. I am so excited for them to see live versions of a few of my favorite tracks from WildHorse!"

The special will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT via DIRECTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and the network has released a trailer that can be streamed here.

advertisement

RaeLynn Music, DVDs, Books and more

RaeLynn T-shirts and Posters

More RaeLynn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart

Country Singer Raelynn's Husband Enlists In The Military

RaeLynn Announces Debut Album 'Wildhorse'

Divorce Inspired RaeLynn's New Single 'Love Triangle'

RaeLynn Reveals Inspiration For 'Love Triangle'

Blake Shelton Recruits The Voice's RaeLynn For 2017 Tour

RaeLynn Celebrates Engagement With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani


More Stories for RaeLynn

RaeLynn Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses Reunion Leads To Career First For Band- Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

Geri Halliwell Releasing George Michael Tribute Song- Kendrick Lamar And Rihanna 'Loyalty' Footage Leaks- Remy Ma Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud With Help Of Her Friends- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'

The Killers' Release New Song 'The Man'

Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

Def Leppard Won't Make Hard Rock Focused Album Again

Toto Announce 40th Anniversary Tour And Album

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

HIM Announce North American Farewell Tour Dates

Death From Above Release 'Freeze Me' Video

Kreator Tribute 80s Slasher Films With New 'Pleasure To Kill' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Online Q&A For New Album

Caligula's Horse Announce New Concept Album 'In Contact'

Metallica Release Live Video From Iowa Speedway Performance

Blacktop Mojo Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Devin Townsend Project Release Video To Mark Riff Lord Award

• more

Page Too News Stories
Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

RaeLynn TV Concert Special Airs This Week

Kaskade Announces Sun Soaked Beach Party

Charley Pride Leads Lineup For Nashville NAMM Show

Army Widow Reacts To Shane Owens' Tribute Song '19'

Carole King's 'Tapestry Live' Coming To Movie Theaters

Singled Out: Alice Mary's Loving Game

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking

Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover

Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.