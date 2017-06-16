Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

There are allegedly some similarities between the words Dylan that used and some phrasing contained in the SparkNotes entry for Moby Dick, according to an online report.

And in his speech, Dylan quoted a Quaker priest who says, 'Some men who receive injuries are led to God, others are led to bitterness." The line isn't in any current version of the book, noted writer Ben Greenman.

But SparkNotes and Dylan do, indeed, seem to be on the same page. The online resource describes the preacher as "someone whose trials have led him toward God rather than bitterness."

