Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman
06-16-2017
.
Gregg Allman

Allman Brothers Band star Derek Trucks revealed that a visit with Gregg Allman three weeks before his death made him realize that the band leader was losing his battle with cancer.

Up until then Trucks held on to the belief that Allman would beat the disease that ultimately claimed his life last month. Derek tells Rolling Stone (via UCR) "I think, until that day, that was how I felt about it all along," Trucks reflected on the last visit. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I know he's going through some stuff, but s-, he'll be fine. That dude is invincible.' Then you realize that there's some things you can't just walk through."

Trucks also discussed the last time he performed with Allman, which was during a Tedeschi Trucks Band show in Charlotte, NC last summer where Gregg jammed the song "One Way Out" with Derek and his solo bandmates.

"It was right towards the end. I didn't fully know it at the time, but he was very sick. He really went past the point of when he could physically do it. But I think he loved being out there and doing it. He wasn't in his best place physically. But the fact that he came out - you could feel this wave from the audience, just seeing him there. It makes you realize how f***ing important that guy was to so many people."

advertisement

Gregg Allman Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gregg Allman T-shirts and Posters

More Gregg Allman News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards

Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69

Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor

Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances

Gregg Allman Was Hospitalized For 'Serious Health Issues' 2016 In Review

Gregg Allman Tour Bus In An Accident 2016 In Review


More Stories for Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- Gregg Allman- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About To Get Good'

Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed For NBA Finals

Miley Cyrus Takes Over The Tonight Show

Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis

Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends With Pudding

Kyle Releases New Track 'Nothing 2 Lose'

Charlie Puth Strips Down Katy Perry's 'Bon Appctit'

Adele Offered Support To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Manchester Arena To Remain Closed Until September

Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.