Manchester Arena To Remain Closed Until September

"Whilst it was always our intention to honor our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September," it reads.'We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for events affected by this unprecedented closure."

Those shows include Celine Dion dates in June and July, Radiohead shows July 4 and 5, a Linkin Park concert on July 7 and a Blink-182 show on July 14. Radiohead have already announced that they'll play the Manchester Emirates Old Trafford instead. Read more here.