Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

The second single from "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release last fall as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

The Houston date marked the start of the second month of Metallica's summer North American tour, which kicked off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

The stadium shows will wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour. Watch the live video here.