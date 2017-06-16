|
Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup
.
Organizers have announced that thrash metal veterans Overkill will be headlining their year's edition of the Metal Alliance Tour across the United States in September. Overkill will be touring in support of their latest album "The Grinding Wheel", which was released earlier this year. They will be joined on the trek by Crowbar, Havok, Black Fast and Invidia featuring former members of Skinlab. The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 8th at The Forge in Joliet, IL and will run until September 25th where it will conclude with the final show in Salt Lake City at The Grand @ The Complex. The Metal Alliance Tour Dates:
