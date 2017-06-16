Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Overkill will be touring in support of their latest album "The Grinding Wheel", which was released earlier this year. They will be joined on the trek by Crowbar, Havok, Black Fast and Invidia featuring former members of Skinlab.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 8th at The Forge in Joliet, IL and will run until September 25th where it will conclude with the final show in Salt Lake City at The Grand @ The Complex.

The Metal Alliance Tour Dates:

9/8 The Forge Joliet/IL

9/10 The Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac/MI

9/11 Diesel Pittsburgh/PA

9/12 The German House Theater Rochester/NY

9/13 Irving Plaza New York/NY

9/14 The Canal Club Richmond/VA

9/16 Culture Room Ft. Lauderdale/FL

9/17 The State Theater St. Petersburg/FL

9/18 Southport Hall New Orleans/LA

9/19 Come And Take It Live Austin/TX

9/20 Gas Monkey Bar & Grill Dallas/TX

9/22 Club Red Mesa/AZ

9/23 The Glass House Pomona/CA

9/24 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas/NV

9/25 The Grand @ The Complex Salt Lake City/UT