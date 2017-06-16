Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

The album was produced by Mark Ronson, most widely known for his work with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele as well his lengthy DJ career. Less than 24 hours before the song's release, QOTSA released a promo video with frontman Josh Homme forced to endure a polygraph test while hilariously announcing the album's title and first single.

Homme explained Ronson's appointment as producer during an interview this morning with KROQ's Kevin & Bean, saying that "Even though it's more difficult, I love the process of making a record the most. It's where you actualize the sounds in your head. I feel like I'm chasing break lights and dust my whole life and it's where you almost feel like you catch up to this thing finally… and it's fun to share it."

"You know, Ronson is really funny," he continued. "He's very articulate, he's very honest, and he kinda keeps things on task. The whip only cracks at one end so he sort of kept it moving. And, you kind of agree to go spelunking together. You repel down into this cavern and try to find something. I really do look at it like picking the right partner that you enjoy their company so that when you run into trouble you can sort of laugh and say, 'oh, whatever.'" Read more here.