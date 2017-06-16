Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About To Get Good'

Fans have been waiting patiently for the track's official release since the country music star debuted it live this spring during her performance at the Stagecoach Festival.

"I was at home, looking out at the ocean, and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a feeling-sorry-for-myself song,'" Twain said, discussing the inspiration for her new track. "You can't have the good without the bad. And that's what the song ended up being about."

That explains the line: "Life's about joy/ Life's about pain/ Life's about to get good." Stream the new track here.