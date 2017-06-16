Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
06-16-2017
.
Terry Ilous

Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White) just released his new covers album "Gypsy Dreams" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about his unique twist on the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love". Here is the story:

Hello, This is Terry IIous, and my new album is 'Gypsy Dreams, which is a retelling of classic rock favorites with some amazing Latin / Flamenco musicians joining me.

The very first song off the album I decided to release was Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love". "Whole Lotta Love" is hands down, one of my favorite rock n' roll songs of all time. This is the song that made me want to do this album in the first place. The song itself is sung in such a rhythmic and soulful way, that I had always envisioned it with some great Flamenco guitar backing it.

"Whole Lotta Love" was actually the very first rock n' roll song I ever learned to sing. This song always fascinated me because it was sexual, but not overtly so. It was the blues, yet it was not. The way the entire structure of the song was put together, and the way Plant sang it was a masterpiece. The moment Plant hit those high notes and the way Page and John Paul Jones played off each other, just completely blew me away.

When I was young I would always play "Whole Lotta Love" live, trying to emulate Page. But being young, I had no money and I couldn't afford a decent PA system, so I would actually sing through an old guitar amp with a really cheap microphone. The end result was that when I tried to play live, no one could hear me, and being that "Whole Lotta Love" was such a heavy song, that forced me push my vocals further and helped me develop a strong voice. Looking back, I do realize now that i was lucky I didn't blow my voice trying to hit those high notes with no PA. But in the end it was all worth it.

Since this song is so familiar and loved by us all, that when it came time to record, we did not rehearse any of it. The entire band got together in one room and actually performed it all together live in just one take. None of us recorded separately, nothing was added later. We hummed out a few ideas and would glance at each other for the lead, then we just sat and played.

The whole process was very gratifying. After all these years it was like revisiting an old friend, but this time I was able to do it the way I had envisioned the song for so long.

Album Features:
Terry Ilous - Vocals
Luis Villegas- Guitar
Jose Garcia- Guitar
Mike Paganini - Bass
Mike Bennett - Bass
Ben Woods - Guitar
Jesse Stern - Drums / Percussion
Chris Trujillo - Drums / Percussion
Al Velasquez - Drums / Percussion
Natalie Gelman - Background Vocals

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Terry Ilous Music, DVDs, Books and more

Terry Ilous T-shirts and Posters

More Terry Ilous News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album


More Stories for Terry Ilous

Terry Ilous Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- Gregg Allman- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

Diplo Laughs Off Katy Perry's Sex Ranking- Ed Sheeran Unplugs For Britney Spears Cover- Fan Throws Bottle At Justin Bieber Over Rejected Song Request- Jack White and Nas- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory

Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About To Get Good'

Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed For NBA Finals

Miley Cyrus Takes Over The Tonight Show

Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis

Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends With Pudding

Kyle Releases New Track 'Nothing 2 Lose'

Charlie Puth Strips Down Katy Perry's 'Bon Appctit'

Adele Offered Support To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Manchester Arena To Remain Closed Until September

Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video

Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'

Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud

Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.