|
Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
.
Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White) just released his new covers album "Gypsy Dreams" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about his unique twist on the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love". Here is the story: Hello, This is Terry IIous, and my new album is 'Gypsy Dreams, which is a retelling of classic rock favorites with some amazing Latin / Flamenco musicians joining me. The very first song off the album I decided to release was Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love". "Whole Lotta Love" is hands down, one of my favorite rock n' roll songs of all time. This is the song that made me want to do this album in the first place. The song itself is sung in such a rhythmic and soulful way, that I had always envisioned it with some great Flamenco guitar backing it. "Whole Lotta Love" was actually the very first rock n' roll song I ever learned to sing. This song always fascinated me because it was sexual, but not overtly so. It was the blues, yet it was not. The way the entire structure of the song was put together, and the way Plant sang it was a masterpiece. The moment Plant hit those high notes and the way Page and John Paul Jones played off each other, just completely blew me away. When I was young I would always play "Whole Lotta Love" live, trying to emulate Page. But being young, I had no money and I couldn't afford a decent PA system, so I would actually sing through an old guitar amp with a really cheap microphone. The end result was that when I tried to play live, no one could hear me, and being that "Whole Lotta Love" was such a heavy song, that forced me push my vocals further and helped me develop a strong voice. Looking back, I do realize now that i was lucky I didn't blow my voice trying to hit those high notes with no PA. But in the end it was all worth it. Since this song is so familiar and loved by us all, that when it came time to record, we did not rehearse any of it. The entire band got together in one room and actually performed it all together live in just one take. None of us recorded separately, nothing was added later. We hummed out a few ideas and would glance at each other for the lead, then we just sat and played. The whole process was very gratifying. After all these years it was like revisiting an old friend, but this time I was able to do it the way I had envisioned the song for so long. Album Features: Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
Hello, This is Terry IIous, and my new album is 'Gypsy Dreams, which is a retelling of classic rock favorites with some amazing Latin / Flamenco musicians joining me.
The very first song off the album I decided to release was Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love". "Whole Lotta Love" is hands down, one of my favorite rock n' roll songs of all time. This is the song that made me want to do this album in the first place. The song itself is sung in such a rhythmic and soulful way, that I had always envisioned it with some great Flamenco guitar backing it.
"Whole Lotta Love" was actually the very first rock n' roll song I ever learned to sing. This song always fascinated me because it was sexual, but not overtly so. It was the blues, yet it was not. The way the entire structure of the song was put together, and the way Plant sang it was a masterpiece. The moment Plant hit those high notes and the way Page and John Paul Jones played off each other, just completely blew me away.
When I was young I would always play "Whole Lotta Love" live, trying to emulate Page. But being young, I had no money and I couldn't afford a decent PA system, so I would actually sing through an old guitar amp with a really cheap microphone. The end result was that when I tried to play live, no one could hear me, and being that "Whole Lotta Love" was such a heavy song, that forced me push my vocals further and helped me develop a strong voice. Looking back, I do realize now that i was lucky I didn't blow my voice trying to hit those high notes with no PA. But in the end it was all worth it.
Since this song is so familiar and loved by us all, that when it came time to record, we did not rehearse any of it. The entire band got together in one room and actually performed it all together live in just one take. None of us recorded separately, nothing was added later. We hummed out a few ideas and would glance at each other for the lead, then we just sat and played.
The whole process was very gratifying. After all these years it was like revisiting an old friend, but this time I was able to do it the way I had envisioned the song for so long.
Album Features:
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour
• Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'
• Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'
• Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy
• Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial
• David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years
• Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup
• Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute
• Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video
• Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer
• U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online
• Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
• Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About To Get Good'
• Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed For NBA Finals
• Miley Cyrus Takes Over The Tonight Show
• Macklemore Releases New Track 'Glorious' Without Ryan Lewis
• Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends With Pudding
• Kyle Releases New Track 'Nothing 2 Lose'
• Charlie Puth Strips Down Katy Perry's 'Bon Appctit'
• Adele Offered Support To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Manchester Arena To Remain Closed Until September
• Shania Twain Announces Her Comeback Album 'Now'
• Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season
• Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video
• Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'
• Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud
• Miranda Lee Richards Unplugs For Online Special
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.