U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

"Les Paul … is without a doubt a man after my own heart," said The Edge. "An innovator, an incredible inventor, and an original. He had a spirit of invention and inquisitiveness … he was always after that sound that had never been heard before.

"I owe [him] a debt of gratitude, not only for the contributions made to music, but in terms of his contributions to the technology…. Multi-track recording probably wouldn't exist if it weren't for Les." Watch the video here.