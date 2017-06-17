Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover
06-17-2017
.
Sting

(Radio.com) Sting won the Polar Music Prize in Sweden, in recognition of "the power and importance of music." In addition to 1 million Swedish crowns, Sting won a gala celebration where artists covered his solo material and hits with the Police.

The Tallest Man on Earth performed a pared-down version of "Roxanne" but the night's most moving tribute was still to come. Annie Lennox surprised Sting at the ceremony with a performance of "Fragile." She described it as the "only" song she could perform--a clear personal favorite among his deep catalog.

"It's a such a pleasure to be here tonight. I could not feel more privileged and more honored to perform for you. You know, I've been a really sincere fan of your music for decades. You've inspired me along with millions of people around the world, and this is such a privilege." Watch performances from the evening here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sting Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sting T-shirts and Posters

More Sting News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover

Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars

Sting To Receive 2017 Polar Music Prize

Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam

Sting Plans American and European Tour Legs

Sting Reopens Bataclan By Honoring Victims of Paris Terror Attack

Sting And Miranda Lambert to Perform at Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sting To Play First Show At Bataclan Since Paris Terror Attacks

Sting And Jimmy Fallon Sing Sultry Text Exchanges


More Stories for Sting

Sting Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide

Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'

Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'

DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo

Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour

Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange

Haim Issue Warnign About Rawking Too Hard To Prince

Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo

Pharrells' Streams 'There's Something Special' from 'Despicable Me 3'

Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'

Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives

Hunter Hayes Surprises Lyft Passengers

Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover

Kodak Black Releases 'First Day Out' Video

Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.