DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo

In his colorful manner, Khaled sat down with Billboard to explain how the track came to be. He revealed Quavo wrote and recorded his verse in no time flat. "Migos came through, I played it for Quavo, he was like, 'this is crazy,'" said Khaled. "The man really took five minutes, five minutes listening to the beat, and then he went into the booth and just knocked the verse out."

"As soon as I got to L.A. I thought, 'Let me call Justin Bieber.' I FaceTimed him--he picked up. I was like 'Yo, J.B. what's good? I wanna present something to you. I don't want to email it, I don't want to text it." Read more here.