Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo

That same month, European tattoo artist Niki Norberg posted a photo of Drake's Sade tattoo on his ribs with the phrase "with love Sade X" written below Sade's image.

Earlier this week (June 13), Belgian tattoo artist Inal Bersekov revealed the More Life rapper's second Sade tattoo on social media. As a caption Bersekov wrote, "More life More tattoos Was honored to continue this piece based on @sade started by an amazing artist @niki23gtr on @champagnepapi Excited to continue." Check out the tattoos here.