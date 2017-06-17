|
Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt
.
(Radio.com) An emotional bromance has developed between Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and the reclusive singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean with the two expressing their admiration for one another. The brotherly love started last month in a GQ Style interview, in which Pitt expressed his admiration for Ocean. "I find this young man so special," Pitt said. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. Apparently, Ocean shares similar feelings about the special-ness of Pittearlier this week, (June 11) during his set at the Parklife festival in Manchester, UK, Ocean wore a t-shirt with a giant picture of Pitt's face. It was just Ocean's second performance in three years and followed a show at Denmark's NorthSide last Friday (June 9). Check out that splashy t-shirt here.
The brotherly love started last month in a GQ Style interview, in which Pitt expressed his admiration for Ocean. "I find this young man so special," Pitt said. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special.
Apparently, Ocean shares similar feelings about the special-ness of Pittearlier this week, (June 11) during his set at the Parklife festival in Manchester, UK, Ocean wore a t-shirt with a giant picture of Pitt's face.
It was just Ocean's second performance in three years and followed a show at Denmark's NorthSide last Friday (June 9). Check out that splashy t-shirt here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour
• Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'
• Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'
• Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy
• Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial
• David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio
• Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years
• Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup
• Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute
• Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video
• Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer
• U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online
• Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love
• Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'
• Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman
• Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'
• DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo
• Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour
• Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange
• Haim Issue Warnign About Rawking Too Hard To Prince
• Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo
• Pharrells' Streams 'There's Something Special' from 'Despicable Me 3'
• Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'
• Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives
• Hunter Hayes Surprises Lyft Passengers
• Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover
• Kodak Black Releases 'First Day Out' Video
• Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.