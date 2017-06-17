Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt

The brotherly love started last month in a GQ Style interview, in which Pitt expressed his admiration for Ocean. "I find this young man so special," Pitt said. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special.

Apparently, Ocean shares similar feelings about the special-ness of Pittearlier this week, (June 11) during his set at the Parklife festival in Manchester, UK, Ocean wore a t-shirt with a giant picture of Pitt's face.

It was just Ocean's second performance in three years and followed a show at Denmark's NorthSide last Friday (June 9). Check out that splashy t-shirt here.