Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt
06-17-2017
.
Frank Ocean

(Radio.com) An emotional bromance has developed between Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and the reclusive singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean with the two expressing their admiration for one another.

The brotherly love started last month in a GQ Style interview, in which Pitt expressed his admiration for Ocean. "I find this young man so special," Pitt said. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special.

Apparently, Ocean shares similar feelings about the special-ness of Pittearlier this week, (June 11) during his set at the Parklife festival in Manchester, UK, Ocean wore a t-shirt with a giant picture of Pitt's face.

It was just Ocean's second performance in three years and followed a show at Denmark's NorthSide last Friday (June 9). Check out that splashy t-shirt here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Frank Ocean Music, DVDs, Books and more

Frank Ocean T-shirts and Posters

More Frank Ocean News

