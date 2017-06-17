Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour
06-17-2017
.
Gavin DeGraw

Music star Gavin DeGraw has announced that he will be hitting the road in late summer for what is being billed as his first-ever "raw" tour across the United States.

The Gavin DeGraw Tour will feature performances with "No laptops, no studio tricks... nothing but the music". Gavin had this to say, "This is about connecting with the songs and the audience on a much more personal level."

The trek is scheduled to kick off on August 16th in Cleveland, OH at the Playhouse Square Center and will wrap up on October 7th in Santa Cruz, CA at the Rio Theatre.

The new tour is in addition to DeGraw's previously announce All The Feels Tour dates with Needtobreathe which will be running from September 16th in Memphis through September 24th in New Braunfels, TX.

The Gavin DeGraw Raw Tour Dates:
8/16 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square Center- Ohio Theatre
8/17 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
8/19 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater
8/20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
8/22 - Portland, ME - Aura
8/23 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
8/25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
8/26 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
8/27 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall - Hartford
8/29 - Lima, OH - Veteran's Memorial Civic
8/30 - Lancaster, PA - Clipper Magazine Stadium
8/31 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
9/1 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino - Event Center
9/5 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
9/6 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
9/10 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre
9/13 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
9/14 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
9/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino
9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe
9/27 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum PAC
9/30 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
10/3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
10/4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Cal Poly Performing Arts Center
10/7 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

All The Feels Tour Dates with Needtobreathe:
9/16 - Memphis, TN - Mudd Island Amphitheatre
9/17 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
9/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
9/23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9/24 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

advertisement

Gavin DeGraw Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gavin DeGraw T-shirts and Posters

More Gavin DeGraw News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour

Gavin DeGraw Releases 'She Sets the World on Fire' Video

Gavin DeGraw Previews Songs From Upcoming Album

Gavin DeGraw Streams New Track, Announces Album


More Stories for Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Rest Of Tour- Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album 'Villains'- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic As Special Tribute- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Knighted By Demark- Slipknot's Next Album Timing Revealed By Corey Taylor- FFDP- more

Page Too:
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide- Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'- Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman- Lorde Performs New Song On TV- more

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory- Shania Twain Streaming New Single 'Life's About to Get Good'- Kendrick Lamar's 'DNA' Remixed- more

Selena Gomez Includes Tease In New 'Bad Liar' Video- Aaron Lewis Releases New Single 'Folded Flag'- Katy Perry Attempts To End Taylor Swift Feud-Miranda Lee Richards- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour

Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song 'The Way You Used To Do'

Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Speech Sparks Controversy

Arcade Fire Tease New Track With 'Ritalin Cereal' Commercial

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Yoko Ono Gets Songwriting Credit For John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Neil Young Pulls The Plug Bridge School Benefit After 30 Years

Overkill And Crowbar Lead Metal Alliance Tour Lineup

Chuck Berry's 'Darlin' Video A Nostalgic Father's Day Tribute

Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video

Dave Grohl Reaches Out To Husband Of Fan Who Died Of Cancer

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Singled Out: Terry Ilous' Whole Lotta Love

• more

Page Too News Stories
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide

Demi Lovato Guests On Jax Jones' New Single 'Instruction'

Lil Wayne Continues Feud With Birdman

Lorde Performs New Song On 'Tonight Show'

DJ Khaled Explains How He Recruited Justin Bieber and Quavo

Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour

Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange

Haim Issue Warnign About Rawking Too Hard To Prince

Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo

Pharrells' Streams 'There's Something Special' from 'Despicable Me 3'

Foster The People Announce New Album 'Sacred Hearts Club'

Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Pregnancy Photo With Other Country Wives

Hunter Hayes Surprises Lyft Passengers

Annie Lennox Celebrates Sting's Polar Prize Win With Cover

Kodak Black Releases 'First Day Out' Video

Frank Ocean Continues His Bromance With Brad Pitt

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.