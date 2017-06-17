Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour

The Gavin DeGraw Tour will feature performances with "No laptops, no studio tricks... nothing but the music". Gavin had this to say, "This is about connecting with the songs and the audience on a much more personal level."

The trek is scheduled to kick off on August 16th in Cleveland, OH at the Playhouse Square Center and will wrap up on October 7th in Santa Cruz, CA at the Rio Theatre.

The new tour is in addition to DeGraw's previously announce All The Feels Tour dates with Needtobreathe which will be running from September 16th in Memphis through September 24th in New Braunfels, TX.

The Gavin DeGraw Raw Tour Dates:

8/16 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square Center- Ohio Theatre

8/17 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

8/19 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theater

8/20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

8/22 - Portland, ME - Aura

8/23 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

8/25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

8/26 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

8/27 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall - Hartford

8/29 - Lima, OH - Veteran's Memorial Civic

8/30 - Lancaster, PA - Clipper Magazine Stadium

8/31 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

9/1 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino - Event Center

9/5 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

9/6 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

9/10 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre

9/13 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

9/14 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

9/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre & Cafe

9/27 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum PAC

9/30 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

10/3 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

10/4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

10/7 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

All The Feels Tour Dates with Needtobreathe:

9/16 - Memphis, TN - Mudd Island Amphitheatre

9/17 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9/23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/24 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre