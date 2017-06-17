|
Gavin DeGraw Announces 'Raw' Tour
Music star Gavin DeGraw has announced that he will be hitting the road in late summer for what is being billed as his first-ever "raw" tour across the United States. The Gavin DeGraw Tour will feature performances with "No laptops, no studio tricks... nothing but the music". Gavin had this to say, "This is about connecting with the songs and the audience on a much more personal level." The trek is scheduled to kick off on August 16th in Cleveland, OH at the Playhouse Square Center and will wrap up on October 7th in Santa Cruz, CA at the Rio Theatre. The new tour is in addition to DeGraw's previously announce All The Feels Tour dates with Needtobreathe which will be running from September 16th in Memphis through September 24th in New Braunfels, TX. The Gavin DeGraw Raw Tour Dates: All The Feels Tour Dates with Needtobreathe:
The Gavin DeGraw Raw Tour Dates:
All The Feels Tour Dates with Needtobreathe:
