Harry Styles Approached To Be Questionable Spokesperson
06-17-2017
(Radio.com) When you're a mega-famous boy bander (as Harry Styles was in 2012), you're likely to get approached to promote some dodgy products. For example, Harry Styles as poster boy for SheWee, a urination funnel for women, doesn't make a lot of sense.

But that didn't stop a marketing rep from trying to recruit Harry as their celebrity spokesperson. 'They sent me a bunch and I don't know if I was supposed to do anything with them. I guess I was supposed to give them to my friends," he told The Daily Star.

In 2012, Styles tweeted about the strange overture the company made, simply writing, "Just found a box of SheWee's in my room". It was the endorsement that could have been and never was. But hey, Katy Perry has some thoughts on upright female urination, if the company is still looking for a celebrity to pitch their product.

Just found a box of SheWee's in my room..— Harry Styles (@Harry_Styles) May 08, 2012 Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

